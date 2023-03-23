First Alert: Sunshine and highs in the 80s Thursday; Severe storms possible Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We are starting out the morning with above average temperatures. We should normally see lows in the mid 40s, but we are starting out the day in the 50s. The good news is that we are starting out the day dry. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a few clouds in the northern half of the state. We will likely see the clouds move to the north giving us plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will definitely feel like spring today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Winds today will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, we are looking a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 70s by 7 PM. With the warm and dry conditions, the pollen levels will remain in the high range. I would recommend limiting your time outdoors if you suffer from allergies.

Mostly Dry and Warm Friday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the lower 60s. We might start the day with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky, but I think we will end up partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. It is going to be another warm day. We are looking at highs in the lower 80s. A few spots south of I-20 could warm into the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the south at 10-15 mph. We’ll likely stay dry during the daylight hours, but isolated storms will be possible in west Alabama after 10 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story tomorrow into Saturday is the threat for severe storms across the Southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe threat with a moderate risk (red) - threat level 4 out of 5 - for parts of northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and west-central Mississippi. Areas in the moderate risk could see strong (EF-2 or greater) long-track tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and very large hail. An enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5 (orange)- has been issued for the eastern half of Mississippi and into parts of west Alabama. The threats in this area include damaging winds up to 70 mph, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. The rest of Central Alabama is under a slight risk (yellow) - threat level 2 out of 5. Areas under the slight risk have a lower threat for severe storms, but we can’t rule out damaging winds up to 60 mph and isolated tornadoes. Everyone needs to be ready for the possibility of severe weather Friday night.

Isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out in west Alabama after 9-10 PM Friday. I think the bulk of the storms will move in overnight around 11 PM - 8 AM. I would recommend having multiple ways to receive critical weather information. Make sure you turn on your NOAA Weather Radio and have fresh batteries for it in case you lose power. Weather Radios are great tools to have for overnight events because they can sound a loud alarm that can wake you up. Overnight severe weather can be very dangerous so we want to make sure you stay weather aware and have a plan in case a warning is issued. I think we’ll likely see supercells - individual storms capable of producing large hail and tornadoes - develop in the moderate risk area. Severe storms in Louisiana and Mississippi will eventually push to the northeast and approach west Alabama by 10 PM. I do think we’ll see storms cluster up and form into a line of storms early Saturday morning. These storms could be a solid or a broken line of storms that will push eastward across Alabama. I think the stormy weather will likely move out of our area by 8 AM Saturday morning. I think most of us will end up with pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, and lightning. Flooding appears unlikely in this setup.

Mostly Dry and Warm Saturday: Normally when cold fronts move through, temperatures cool off. Saturday won’t be like that. It is looking likely that once the rain moves out, we will see plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Saturday will end up very breezy with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. A few models hint at isolated storms in the afternoon hours, but it appears unlikely at this time.

Storms Return Sunday Evening: The first half of Sunday is looking dry with some sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The cold front that moves through our area Saturday will stall along the Gulf Coast and lift northwards Sunday. Clouds will likely increase throughout the day as the warm front moves into Central Alabama. We will likely see showers and storms increase in coverage south of I-20 Sunday afternoon and evening. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out Sunday evening into Monday morning for areas south of I-20. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. Heavy rain and flash flooding could be possible for the southern half of the state as storms move over the same areas. It would not surprise me if we see 1-2 inches of rain for parts of South Alabama Sunday into Monday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon are forecast to warm into the upper 70s with breezy conditions continuing.

Scattered Showers and Storms Monday: I think we could see rain Sunday night into Monday morning, but the bulk of the rain may shift south of I-20 Monday afternoon and evening. We’ll start next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. We may dry out Tuesday evening through next Thursday as high pressure moves in. There’s a chance we will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. I see no signs of freezes or frosts over the next seven days. I still recommend planting your gardne around or after April 15th. We can still see waves of cold air impact the Southeast in early April. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe Thursday-

