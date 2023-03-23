LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fentanyl bill passes House will move to Alabama Senate

A bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl received a favorable...
A bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl received a favorable vote in committee.(kttc)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl has passed the House and will now go forward to a Senate committee.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County, impacts a person who sells, makes, delivers, or is knowingly in possession of fentanyl. If passed, one gram of fentanyl would mandate a sentence of three years and up to eight grams of fentanyl would mean a life sentence.

Gov. Kay Ivey and House Republicans have made this bill a priority for the legislative session. House Democrats also say they support the crackdown on the deadly drug. “This isn’t something where somebody cut it up and put it in with hydrocodone or with cocaine or with another drug and just kind of laced that other drug,” Rep. Matt Simpson said. “This is pure fentanyl we’re talking about.”

The bill garnered overwhelming support from the nearly the entire House body.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers

Latest News

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Alabama tax rebate
Alabama residents, lawmakers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed $400 tax rebate
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Rep. Carns introduces bill to change makeup of Birmingham Water Works Board
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill