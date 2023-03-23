LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say

Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have charged a man with allegations related to multiple wrecks they say he caused.

Rodney Rudolph Herring, 60, faces two DUI counts, six Leaving the Scene of Accident charges, two counts of Assault, and Driving with a Revoked License.

According to Police Sergeant Andy Davis, Herring, while intoxicated, caused six accidents on February 24.

He struck one car along Ross Clark Circle, causing a chain of collisions near Cherokee Avenue, and a few minutes later, another wreck along West Main Street at Woodland Drive, per Sgt. Davis.

Two people were injured, one seriously.

Officers captured Herring a few blocks from the second collision and conducting an investigation that spanned several weeks.

Davis said the two DUI charges stem from multiple wreck scenes.

As of 8 a.m., Thursday, Herring was held in the Houston County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers

Latest News

Levan Johnson
Vestavia Hills spa owner indicted on sexual abuse charges
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
Source: WBRC video
Alabama prepares for Sweet 16 matchup
Source: WBRC video
Active shooter training in West Alabama
Source: WBRC video
Student grazed by bullet at Anniston HS