LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cahaba Valley Fire District planning to bring back ambulance service, positions after vote this week

The Cahaba Valley Fire District says the increase in fire dues will help the department bring...
The Cahaba Valley Fire District says the increase in fire dues will help the department bring back it's ambulance service and at least 12 positions it cut last November. While they didn't get everything they wanted, Chief Buddy Wilks says voters passed the two things they needed the most.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the plans the Cahaba Valley Fire District has after people voted this week to increase their annual fire dues by $125.

The Cahaba Valley Fire District says the increase in fire dues will help the department bring back its ambulance service and at least 12 positions it cut last November. While they didn’t get everything they wanted, Chief Buddy Wilks says voters passed the two things they needed the most.

“Definitely, we’re going to get the ambulance back up and running and get our staffing back in place, but also hopefully we’re able to raise pay for our firefighters,” Wilks said.

When the ambulance service was cut last year, Wilks says they saw about a 50% increase in response times. He’s hoping when service returns, those times will decrease. The department has also seen an increase in multiple calls at the same time.

Wilks believes the increase in dues will help with that as well.

“This will greatly improve our ability to handle say all three responses simultaneously,” Wilks said.

Wilks is hoping more staffing and ambulances will allow them to help other departments as well. He’s also looking into creating more community focus groups to get feedback from residents.

Here’s a breakdown of the vote, according to CVFD:

  • Item 1 for the approval change to Schedule of Service Charges passed. Yes - 818 , No - 403
  • Item 2 for the additional 4% during FY25, FY26, FY27 and FY28 did not pass. Yes - 609, No - 735
  • Item 3 for the capital improvement fee did not pass. Yes - 637 , No - 698
  • Item 4 to allow to bill for costs not covered by insurance passed. Yes - 868 , No - 475

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin announces engagement

Latest News

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-23
FIRST ALERT: A dose of warm, spring sunshine before storms arrive Friday night
Anniston High School
Police say student injured by unintentional gunfire at Anniston High School
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
Wellness checks are far from routine for law enforcement agents