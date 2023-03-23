$2.6M in ARPA funding awarded to Civil Rights District

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, the Jefferson County Commission approved over $2.6 million in ARPA funding to improve the Civil Right District.

Six organizations in the district were awarded the money. They will use the money to help with tourism projects, continuing to tell the story of the Civil Rights Movement.

The recipients and how the money will be utilized:

16th Street Baptist Church - $900,000 to fund work associated with the creation of a Visitor and Educational Building. The church is expected to break ground at its 150th anniversary in April of 2023 with estimated completion by Sept. of 2024.

Urban Impact, Inc. - $320,895.60 – to aid in the creation of a culinary incubator within the National Civil Rights Monument and 4th Ave. Business District and provide access to capacity building and business development for entrepreneurs.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute - $900,000 to fund work associated with hiring a full-time curator to inventory exhibits, develop content, and implement updates. BCR also plans to modernize existing exhibits and boost outreach by creating a traveling exhibit.

Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame - $407,506.80 – to create original exhibit content, restore historic textiles to feature in existing and new museum exhibits. It will also aid the organization in being able to continue its regularly scheduled programming in the Carver Theatre for Performing Arts through its Jazz Greats educational and exposure program.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church - $101,261.40 to help fund a museum-quality tourist center. The exhibit will feature pictures, letters, newspaper articles, and videos to make the past come to life. The project is expected to be complete by February 2025.

Historic Bethel Baptist Church - $61,980.40 – to aid in expanding its interpretative programs and tour experience by transforming the basement area into an augmented virtual reality tour for all guests.

Reverend Arthur Price with 16th Street Baptist Church said this money will continue to tell the story of Birmingham and how Birmingham changed the world.

“We’ve been able to tell our story during the World Games, we’ve been able to tell our story during the NCAA Championship, we’ve been able to tell our story throughout the summers. Our family unions come to Birmingham. Birmingham is a destination place just as Philadelphia to see the liberty bell, just as Boston Harbor where they dumped tea, just as Ellis Island in New York. Birmingham, Alabama is a destination place to see where American history took place,” said Price.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.