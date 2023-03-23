LawCall
Ask The Expert
1 person injured in Cullman County shooting

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the person injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAILEYTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting happened in the Baileyton area and deputies are still on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated once further information is released.

