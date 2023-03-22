Trussville man arrested, facing multiple child porn possession charges

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville man was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday facing multiple charges of child pornography possession after an investigation by the Trussville Police Department.

The charges come after a search warrant was executed at the residence of 63-year-old Terry Lee Yerby of Trussville back on February 22, 2023.

Police say the search warrant was obtained after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

During the search, we’re told detectives seized several electronic devices they say belonged to Yerby.

After forensic examination of those devices, detectives say thousands of images depicting child pornography were discovered.

Arrest warrants were issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, March 21.

Yerby was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Wednesday morning, March 22.

Bonds on the ten charges total $150,000.

