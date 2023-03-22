LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin announces engagement
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida

Latest News

Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today, just days after the fallout from two U.S. bank...
The Fed raises interest rates
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’