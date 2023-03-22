LawCall
Student injured by unintentional gunfire at Anniston HS

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student was injured by gunfire at Anniston High School on Wednesday afternoon, March 22.

Anniston Police say one student was grazed and has a superficial wound. It appears to be a negligent discharge by another student, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate. Please check back for additional information.


