Student injured by unintentional gunfire at Anniston HS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student was injured by gunfire at Anniston High School on Wednesday afternoon, March 22.

Anniston Police say one student was grazed and has a superficial wound. It appears to be a negligent discharge by another student, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate. Please check back for additional information.

