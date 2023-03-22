Shooting death in west Birmingham ruled justifiable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Marquis Kantrell Drakes Jr. that occurred February 22.

Investigators presented the case information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review, and they ruled the actions justifiable.

Police say it was alleged that Drakes Jr. was armed with a firearm during an altercation inside a Birmingham residence.

BPD officers recovered a firearm from the homicide scene that was believed to have been in Drakes’ possession.

This investigation has been reclassified as Justified Death Investigation #2.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of 29th Street Ensley to investigate reports someone was shot.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Marquis Kantrell Drakes, Jr.

When officers arrived at the location, they found Drakes Jr. on the floor of a residence suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue was called to the scene and they took Drakes Jr. to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, however he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

A preliminary investigation by police suggests the Drakes Jr. was involved in an altercation at the residence before shots were fired. Officers say they took a person of interest into custody at the scene. We’re told she will be questioned by homicide detectives.

No motive has been determined yet, but police say their investigation continues.

If you have any information that would help authorities with this case, you’re asked to call the Birmingham PD’s Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

