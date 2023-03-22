LawCall
Residents in Cahaba Valley Fire District vote to increase fire dues

By Aajene Robinson and WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in the Cahaba Valley Fire District voted Tuesday to increase fire dues by $125 per month, but were split on items related to other fees.

Four different items were being voted on with the main item being the $125 increase in dues a year.

Here’s a breakdown of the items and the final vote tally:

  • Item 1 for the approval change to Schedule of Service Charges passed. Yes - 818 , No - 403
  • Item 2 for the additional 4% during FY25, FY26, FY27 and FY28 did not pass. Yes - 609,  No - 735
  • Item 3 for the capital improvement fee did not pass. Yes - 637 , No - 698
  • Item 4 to allow to bill for costs not covered by insurance passed. Yes - 868 , No - 475

Back in November, Cahaba Valley Fire had to cut 12 positions and close down an ambulance service.

Cahaba Valley says in order to bring the ambulance back, increase staffing levels, and pay, they need the $125 increase.

“The big thing, we just want people to be informed, if they are coming out to vote, be informed, we’ve had four community meetings over the last few months. We’ve been sitting down one on one with people, answering emails and we just want people to be informed and have the right information,” Cahaba Valley Fire Chief Buddy Wilks said

More details are available at their website: 2023 Election – Cahaba Valley Fire & EMR District

