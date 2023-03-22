One person shot in Birmingham parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are responding to a shooting that took place Wednesday morning.

The incident took place on 2nd Avenue North near 4th Street North.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are questioning one person.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

