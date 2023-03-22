LawCall
2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies shot; suspect in custody

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms 2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies have been shot and a suspect is in custody.

It happened at 3125 Bradford Place Wednesday morning.

Both deputies were taken to UAB Hospital. Authorities say the deputies were doing a welfare check at the home when the shooting happened.


We have a crew headed to the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available.

