2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies shot; suspect in custody

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms 2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies have been shot and a suspect is in custody.

It happened at 3125 Bradford Place Wednesday morning.

Both deputies were taken to UAB Hospital. Authorities say the deputies were doing a welfare check at the home when the shooting happened.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available.

