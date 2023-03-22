Jefferson State Community College opens Regions Foundation Student Success Center to help students outside of the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, March 22, Jefferson State Community College and the Regions Foundation unveiled a new resource for students.

The Regions Foundation Student Success Center, located on the Jefferson Campus, is a resource center where students can get help with mental health, food insecurity, emergency grants, and more.

President of Jefferson State, Keith Brown, said the space is providing wraparound support so all students have a chance to be successful.

“Think about a student who has childcare issues or issues with transportation barriers. We can provide emergency grant assistance to help them get a car repaired. To help them make a bridge for child care. Otherwise, they may not be able to come in and complete their education. We can’t expect them to be successful when they have these other obstacles and challenges.”

The Regions Foundation provided a $500,000 grant for the project. Executive Director Marta Self said as soon as they heard what Jefferson State wanted to do in the space, they immediately got on board.

“Every student that walks in here, they have a family that is behind them and a family that is ahead of them, and they are here to fulfill their full potential.”

Students at all four Jeff State campuses will have access to the amenities, but the physical location is in Birmingham.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.