The downtown towing issue and what to do if you have been impacted

Complaints about Birmingham's parking ordinance
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say they are looking at some ways to deal with Birmingham’s parking ordinance.

Several people have called or emailed us recently complaining about parking and getting towed downtown, and we’re on your side trying to get answers.

City leaders are aware of the complaints and are looking at potential ways they could strengthen their parking ordinance.

However we are still hearing complaints. We recently heard from one family visiting from Tuscaloosa who claims they paid to park in a lot downtown, and when they returned, their vehicle had been towed.

The city has recently placed new signs near a few private lots that are often used for parking.

Councilman Hunter Williams says that city leaders are looking at the parking ordinance and considering potential changes. In the meantime, he does have a suggestion that will help you avoid being towed.

“I just want to continue to urge the public, park in a Birmingham parking authority lot, park on the street, walk that extra block. It might be slightly inconvenient, but you will not run the risk of being towed in those two areas,” said Councilman Hunter Williams.

He says if you think you’ve been illegally towed, Birmingham Police inspect all the private lots that use towing and will inspect any complaints.

