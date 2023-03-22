Birmingham’s 5th homicide this week under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue Southwest.

West Precinct Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.

Homicide Investigation 3600 Block of Hemlock Avenue Southwest. pic.twitter.com/9K4piq8P7D — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) March 22, 2023

Police say someone forced their way into the home and fired shots at the victim.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

