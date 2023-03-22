Birmingham’s 5th homicide this week under investigation
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue Southwest.
West Precinct Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.
Police say someone forced their way into the home and fired shots at the victim.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
