Birmingham’s 5th homicide this week under investigation

Police say someone forced their way into the home and fired shots at the victim.
Police say someone forced their way into the home and fired shots at the victim.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue Southwest.


West Precinct Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.

Police say someone forced their way into the home and fired shots at the victim.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

