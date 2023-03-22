Bessemer school board meets about potential new superintendent

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer school leaders are debating the hiring of the district’s interim superintendent. This comes after controversy surrounding the top candidate.

It all centers around questions over Dr. Patrick McKendrick’s teaching certifications being expired.

Autumn Jeters, the current superintendent in Bessemer, is moving to a position with the state of Alabama. Her last day is April 15.

The Bessemer Board of Education has decided to give Dr. McKendrick time to get certifications in place, a process we are told the state department is expediting, with an expected - but not definite - completion date of April 6.

Board member Terry Dawson said their choice of interim has no personal ties and he is qualified.

“I have no issue with Dr. McKendrick coming in or any questions about whether he can do the job. It’s clearly not personal, it’s clearly based on skills and experience. In terms of the certification piece, there’s often times where people might start a job and there is something that needs to be completed,” said Dawson.

McKendrick is considered an academic consultant and will be appointed interim if he completes those certifications.

The board voted Tuesday night to pay him more than $44,000, or $650 per day, for the consultant role.

