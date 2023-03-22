LawCall
Air Force military band member returns to Hillcrest High School

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - It was full circle today for a Hillcrest High School alum.

Timothy Davis took up piano as a child, stuck with it through elementary school, junior high, high school and college. He now plays for the military band in the U.S. Air Force for the Air Force Academy. Davis’s band played an assembly at Hillcrest High School this morning.

Davis says it felt good playing at his old high school in Tuscaloosa County.

“This is the first time I’ve been back to perform. I think I did come here once before to get some paperwork for something but it is a very nostalgic feeling. We are an organization that represents Air Force culture. Our mission is to honor, inspire and connect with the public and basically spread the academy’s message of the air force and its message to the people,” said Davis.

Davis graduated from Hillcrest in 2008 and UA four years later. Davis says the 6-member band will head back to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and then head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and play at a few high schools there.

