Village Tavern: Pimiento Cheeseburger

Ingredients:

½ pound Ground Chuck patty

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon Black Pepper, coarse grind

2 Tablespoons Butter, unsalted, melted

1 Each Sesame or Wheat Hamburger Bun

¼ Cup Pimiento Cheese (Recipe Below)

2 Each Sugared Bacon (Recipe Below)

¼ Cup Caramelized Onions (Recipe Below)

1 Slice ¼ Pickle Wedge

1. Put salt & pepper mix on both sides of the burger. Place burger on grill and cook to proper temperature. Baste with butter.

2. Butter both halves of the bun and place it on the grill and toast evenly. Please make sure that the both buns are evenly toasted.

3. Top burger with ¼ CUP of Pimiento cheese and melt. Top with folded crisp sugared bacon (not criss-crossed) and hot caramelized onion on top.

4. Cover with the top bun and spear with a 7 inch bamboo pick.

Sugared Bacon

Ingredients:

1 LB. Bacon, sliced, room temperature

1 Cup Light Brown Sugar

Directions:

1. Make sure that the bacon is at room temperature.

2. Place brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Coat each sliced with bacon with sugar.

3. Lay bacon slices on a rack on top of a sheet tray lined with foil.

4. Bake until bacon is crisp and sugar is bubbly, 15-17 minutes.

5. Watch closely as sugar burns quickly.

6. Cool on a foil lined Sheet Tray.

7. Store, label, rotate and keep at room temperature.

PIMIENTO CHEESE

Ingredients:

9 oz. wt. Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese, grated

6 oz. wt. Mayonnaise

4 oz. wt. Pimientos, diced 1/8″

Directions:

1. Combine ingredients in a mixing bowl and blend well.

2. Store, label, rotate and refrigerate

Caramelized Onions:

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon Canola Oil

1 Each Yellow, medium, sliced ¼ inch

1 teaspoon Sugar, granulated

Directions:

1. Heat sauté pan (medium heat) with oil, add red onions and sugar and cook for 10 – 12 minutes, tossing it frequently until golden brown.

