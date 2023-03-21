Tuscaloosa County park brighter now thanks to new lights

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time since 2016, Sokol Park in Tuscaloosa County has new LED lights.

The new lights will light up six baseball and softball fields along with a soccer field.

County leaders say a storm knocked out the original lighting system that was 30 years old and it was just time to replace the whole thing.

The LED lights are now in place in time for the spring and summer leagues.

The overall cost for the lights was around $1.5 million, according to District Commissioner Stan Acker.

