TSA & BHM Airport share list of prohibited items, travel tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport showed WBRC some of the prohibited items they confiscated from travelers in 2022.

There were interesting items, including guns and knives, along with at least one baseball bat, a drill, and a frying pan. As you might imagine, TSA says guns are the most dangerous.

A TSA representative told WBRC 5,000 pounds of prohibited items were seized in Birmingham during 2022. Of that number, 1,600 pounds of sharp items, knives, and bludgeons and 3,400 pounds of hazardous materials make up the rest.

Click here to see a list of what all you can bring as well as items that are prohibited.

As you prepare for your next flight, the TSA and airport officials shared some stress-reducing tips:

Plan your parking location early.

Remember the 3-1-1 rules for liquids, gels and aerosols if you are traveling with only a carry-on You are allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint. These are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item.

Leave prohibited items such as pocketknives and large tools at home or check your bag.

Don’t bring any guns, ammunition, or magazines to the security checkpoint.

Have your valid ID ready to present to a TSA representative.

Empty your pockets and put your phones, change and wallets into your carry-on rather than into a bin.

To learn more, visit the TSA’s website here.

