Sentencing phase begins for capital murder convict in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Capital murder convict Koran Lewis’ sentencing phase started Monday and it could last much of the week, according to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office.

On Friday, a Tuscaloosa County jury convicted Lewis in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jennifer Nevin. Nevin was 23-years-old when she was killed and the mother of a child.

Lewis is the third and final suspect to be convicted in the case.

The crime happened in 2017. Nevin’s body was found on a dirt road off Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa County.

The first two suspects pleaded guilty and are now serving life sentences. Lewis could face either life without parole in prison or the death penalty.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.