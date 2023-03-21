LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sentencing phase begins for capital murder convict in Tuscaloosa

Koran Lewis
Koran Lewis(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Capital murder convict Koran Lewis’ sentencing phase started Monday and it could last much of the week, according to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office.

On Friday, a Tuscaloosa County jury convicted Lewis in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jennifer Nevin. Nevin was 23-years-old when she was killed and the mother of a child.

Lewis is the third and final suspect to be convicted in the case.

The crime happened in 2017. Nevin’s body was found on a dirt road off Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa County.

The first two suspects pleaded guilty and are now serving life sentences. Lewis could face either life without parole in prison or the death penalty.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin announces engagement
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers
Timothy Gooden.
BFRS employee arrested following road rage shooting

Latest News

‘This is unacceptable’: Birmingham Police Chief makes statement about recent homicides
Pony on the loose in Tuscaloosa
Pony on the loose causes low-speed foot pursuit in Tuscaloosa
Complaints about Birmingham's parking ordinance
Complaints about Birmingham's parking ordinance
Bessemer Board of Education meeting
Bessemer Board of Education meeting
Tuscaloosa Police Department holding career fair
Tuscaloosa Police Department holding career fair