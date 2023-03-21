LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida

Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head coach announced at Monday’s press conference that freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell “has been suspended from the team and all team activities” following an arrest in Holmes County, Florida last week.

Mitchell, according to Saban, is suspended until they gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstances are.

The Thompson High School graduate was arrested on March 15 when Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

He and the passenger in the vehicle, Christophere Lewis of Valley Grande, Alabama, were taken into custody after Mitchell gave police a “baggie of marijuana.” However, when authorities searched the vehicle, they found an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash.

“Guys, everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions,” Saban said Monday. “There’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You have to be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around, what you do, who you associate yourself with, and the situation you put yourself in. It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions to put you in bad situations.”

Both Mitchell and Lewis have been charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver. Lewis is also facing a charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest
Timothy Gooden.
BFRS employee arrested following road rage shooting
First Alert Weather 4p 3-20-23
FIRST ALERT: One more freezing morning before the spring warm-up begins
Julian Nacarie Speer, 18.
Man arrested for capital murder after teen shot, killed in Sylacauga

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Auburn eliminated after 81-64 loss to Houston
Source: WBRC video
Tide and Tigers fans on historic Hoops weekend in B'ham
Mark Sears (1) on the court against Maryland at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Saturday, Mar 18,...
No. 1 seed Alabama beats Maryland 73-51 in drama-free game
Mississippi guard Angel Baker, left, and Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, vie for the...
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years