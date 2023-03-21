Rollercoaster temperatures probably taking a toll on your allergies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With our temperatures being all over the place, it may be taking a toll on your allergies. We’re On Your Side with tips on how to get a handle on your allergies as we go into spring.

During cold snaps and wet days, the pollen count isn’t as high which brings temporary relief for allergy sufferers.

“Definitely the pollen count is going to be lower when the temperature drops,” Dr. Do-Yeon Cho, Associate Professor and Director of the Smell and Taste Clinic at UAB said.

It seems pollen showed up earlier this year with warmer temperatures. Dr. Cho says he started seeing a lot of patients complain about symptoms in late January and early February.

With spring now officially upon us, the pesky pollen isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Dr. Cho says you can control how it impacts you with a few simple tips.

“You can always wear a mask when you are doing outdoor activities. Try to avoid everything coming in. I would recommend rinsing your nose when you actually come home. Take a shower inside your nose to take all the pollen out. Take some very simple, general allergy medications,” Cho said.

Another tip for allergy sufferers is to wash your hair at night so that the pollen doesn’t end up on your pillow causing more allergies.

Dr. Cho tells us sometimes allergy symptoms can be confused with COVID-19. You can sort out your symptoms at this link to UAB’s website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.