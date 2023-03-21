LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pony on the loose causes low-speed foot pursuit in Tuscaloosa

Pony on the loose in Tuscaloosa
Pony on the loose in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in the Tuscaloosa area and live near 30th Avenue East and First Street East, you might have seen a bit of commotion Monday evening.

Tuscaloosa police say they received a call about a small pony in the Alberta neighborhood around 10 p.m.

The four-legged suspect was uncooperative with law enforcement at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered.

Three Tuscaloosa officers engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit of the pony, following him around the neighborhood for nearly two hours. The officers were finally able to catch the suspect and he was happy to get lots of pets and pose for selfies.

Police are calling the pony, Ginuwine, for now.

Ginuwine is in a safe place and a permanent home has been arranged unless the owner is found.

Call Investigator Hopeman at 205-248-4780 if you know where Ginuwine came from.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin announces engagement
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers
Timothy Gooden.
BFRS employee arrested following road rage shooting

Latest News

‘This is unacceptable’: Birmingham Police Chief makes statement about recent homicides
Complaints about Birmingham's parking ordinance
Complaints about Birmingham's parking ordinance
Bessemer Board of Education meeting
Bessemer Board of Education meeting
Tuscaloosa Police Department holding career fair
Tuscaloosa Police Department holding career fair