Now is the time to sign kids up for summer camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moms and dads, now is the time to start signing your children up for summer camps.

This year the Shelby County School System will host four summer camp locations and spots fill up quickly.

Registration opens up April 4 and will close when each location is filled.

The camps will be held at Calera, Helena and Chelsea Park Elementary as well as Oak Mountain Intermediate school. The summer camp will run from June 5 to July 4, giving the schools enough time to prep for the upcoming school year.

This year, summer camp is open to incoming kindergarteners to 5th graders.

There is a non-refundable registration fee of $50.

Cindy Warner with the school district said costs range from $145 to $175 a week.

The school is also offering specialty enrichment camps, like STEM, show choir and cheer for one week as well.

“The reason why we offer it, is because we want to be a service to working families and we have been their childcare option all year,” Warner said. “So, for a lot of these families and students it’s just a continuation of what they have been doing with after school care.”

The Shelby County school system is not the only summer camp this year.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham opened their registration back in January and will close April 30 or until all spots are filled.

The Summer Camp is offered at Alabaster, Pelham, Greystone, Hoover, Shades Valley, Trussville, Downtown Youth Center and Northeast Youth Center locations; hours are from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The age requirement varies by branch, but most camps are open to rising 1st - 8th graders.

Parents can select only the weeks they need for the summer and prices will depend on their selection.

The YMCA financial assistance is available to ensure all children have access to summer day camp.

Parents may inquire at childcare@ymcabham.org on the qualifications.

For more information on camp programs, please visit the website linked here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.