New police chief appointed in Pelham

Mayor Gary Waters appointed Major Brent Sugg as Pelham's next chief of police.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham will welcome a new police chief in April. Mayor Gary Waters appointed Major Brent Sugg as Pelham’s next Chief of Police during the City Council meeting March 20.

Sugg was appointed as the 28th Chief of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in 2019. During his tenure as Chief, Sugg established operational policies and procedures, created legislation that promoted public safety, incorporated measures to streamline investigations, and managed the implementation of new technology.

When Commissioner Scully left office in 2021, Sugg was named Major and Zone Commander, a position he holds today. “The hiring process was thorough and comprehensive,” said Mayor Waters. “The search drew qualified candidates from across the country, and we got the best of the best.” Sugg began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the City of Norman, Oklahoma. In 1999, he joined the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and quickly stood out as a leader, serving as a field training trooper and a member of OHP’s tactical and emergency response teams. In 2008, Sugg was promoted to Lieutenant and Patrol Supervisor. In 2013, he achieved the rank of Captain, assuming command of Troop A Field Operations, the Training Section for the OHP and the Department of Public Safety (DPS). He also served as Commander of the Criminal Investigations Section, the Office of Professional Standards Division, and Emergency Services. Sugg holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and a Master of Arts in Administrative Leadership from the University of Oklahoma. He is also a graduate of the 275th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Sugg begins his new role as Chief of Police in Pelham on April 19, 2023

