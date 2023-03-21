LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New developments planned for Ensley

By Steve Crocker
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A developer with deep roots in Birmingham’s Ensley community is planning to generate new opportunities for businesses and people who want to live in Ensley.

Parker and Associates is planning to build on a block it purchased two years ago on Avenue E between 21st and 22nd streets in Ensley.    

The company is planning to build an incubator with 20 market stalls for small businesses, in addition to a garden bar and a small amphitheater.   

Andrea Parker says the development would also include up to a dozen townhomes and two condominium towers with a total of about 100 units.

“Our development will be catalytic in a lot of ways, so we will be establishing the market because there is nothing comparable in the area today” says Parker, who adds she’s received more than 300 messages from businesses interested in one of their market stalls since she announced the project last week.

“We may have to really rethink all the 20 market stalls to see how we can address the demand. It’s been amazing, an amazing response from the community.”

Parker says they hope to open the first phase of the development next year. You can get more information at ensleysocial.com

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
First Alert Weather 4p 3-20-23
FIRST ALERT: One more freezing morning before the spring warm-up begins

Latest News

Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers
With our temperatures being all over the place, it may be taking a toll on your allergies....
Rollercoaster temperatures probably taking a toll on your allergies
Birmingham Police on NCAA tournament safety
BPD and BJCC officials say no reports of crime from the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham
Teen choirs set for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
Two Birmingham area choirs prepare for New York performance