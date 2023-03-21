New developments planned for Ensley

ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A developer with deep roots in Birmingham’s Ensley community is planning to generate new opportunities for businesses and people who want to live in Ensley.

Parker and Associates is planning to build on a block it purchased two years ago on Avenue E between 21st and 22nd streets in Ensley.

The company is planning to build an incubator with 20 market stalls for small businesses, in addition to a garden bar and a small amphitheater.

Andrea Parker says the development would also include up to a dozen townhomes and two condominium towers with a total of about 100 units.

“Our development will be catalytic in a lot of ways, so we will be establishing the market because there is nothing comparable in the area today” says Parker, who adds she’s received more than 300 messages from businesses interested in one of their market stalls since she announced the project last week.

“We may have to really rethink all the 20 market stalls to see how we can address the demand. It’s been amazing, an amazing response from the community.”

Parker says they hope to open the first phase of the development next year. You can get more information at ensleysocial.com

