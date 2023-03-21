Multiple new developments could soon be coming to Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood could soon be getting a new look, with multiple new developments possible in the city.

City leaders heard the latest proposal at Monday’s council meeting for plans to redevelop the Econo Lodge motel in West Homewood.

Restaurants, townhomes, and retail are all possibilities for the space, but that’s not the only new development that could be coming to the city.

“It will be a mixed use proposal,” City Councilor Andrew Wolverton said. “Combining retail, restaurant, and housing. Basically, what the developer is looking to do is bring in an entirely new development and go ahead demolish the current site.”

More shopping, new townhomes, and new restaurants could soon be coming to that area on Oxmoor Road.

“We have a lot of aging hotels that are 30 to 40 plus years old,” Wolverton said. A lot of them tend to downgrade their chain grade, they don’t tend to upgrade or build out brand new.”

Wolverton said neighborhood residents have had trouble with this area for a long time and one of the goals is to improve the area for them.

“The developer has heard from the neighboring residents who have concerns about watersheds that have been coming off the concrete lot for a long time,” he said. “From what I’ve heard, he’s taken a lot of that public input and put it into the project to try and take care of concerns people have had for a long time.”

“A lot of time when council is looking at for a project like this, we do take heavily into what the neighbors or those most closely affected by it have to say,” Wolverton said. “People have already emailed us, we have seen a lot of support letters, already.”

Wolverton said he hopes this potential new project sparks more redevelopment on Oxmoor Road.

“I think people are excited about this project because it could serve as a catalyst for other parcels that are down the street, that have been purchased recently, but they haven’t been quite redeveloped yet,” he said. “We’ve had several of these other shops turn over and produce fruitful businesses for the area, so it will be nice to see some of that continue and be anchored down with new and fresh business too.”

Wolverton said he has also heard of plans to redevelop areas of Green Springs Highway with a new family-friendly entertainment space.

“Some restaurants and some hangout space,” Wolverton said. “From what I saw in the drawings, it looked a lot like what Vestavia has and Trussville redevelopment. Kind of combining a meeting space, with some restaurants and retail around it.”

Wolverton said he hasn’t seen exact plans, but that any growth is good for the community. The area is set to be called “The Edge” and it will be replacing the former Gulf Seafood and Royal Tobacco.

“Any new development to spruce up areas that have been worn down over time is going to be extremely valuable,” Wolverton said.

City councilors won’t vote on the zoning for the Oxmoor Road project until they get more input from neighbors and the community. There is a public meeting set for April 24 for residents to share their input.

'The Edge' is a proposed new development on Green Springs Highway in Homewood, Ala. (Black Design Architecture)

