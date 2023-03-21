Major section of McFarland Boulevard gets new layer of much-needed asphalt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By the time Alabama’s football season rolls around this fall, a major portion of McFarland Boulevard will be much smoother. Last-minute plans are being worked out now to resurface a huge section of McFarland. The starting point will be from Julia Tutwiler Drive - down McFarland and end near Hargrove Road. That section alone is about a two-mile stretch.

The work begins this coming Sunday. ALDOT says the best part of this re-paving project is it’ll take place only at night beginning Sunday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. That’s a good thing because the daily traffic count is 45,000 drivers. The total cost is nearly 2.4 million dollars. John McWilliams says many parts of McFarland are crumbling and beyond maintenance.

“Yes, anytime we can do maintenance projects like this and resurface the roadways, it’s important. Like I said we have 45,000 motorists who use this corridor daily so by doing this resurfacing project we can make the roads a lot of safer for motorists. We just ask the motorists to please drive the speed limit when they’re going through the work zone and be mindful of the workers,” said ALDOT west Alabama spokesman John McWilliams.

John McWilliams says the job will take all spring and much of the summer because you have to remember there are multiple lanes to repave and the work is generally slower at night.

McWilliams says the re-paving of McFarland Boulevard will pick-up again from Skyland Boulevard to near 12th Street East.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.