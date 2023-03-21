Jennifer Chapple’s bumpy ride to Victory Lane at Daytona

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The way to Victory Lane for most in the NASCAR Cup Series is a bunch of left turns. For Jennifer Chapple, it was more like a rollercoaster over some bumpy ground. Chapple finally made it to Victory Lane in NASCAR’s biggest race, the Daytona 500, and the wait was well worth it. Chapple is the Director of Communications JTG Daugherty, and its driver is Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chapple is also a cancer survivor.

“I knew we were going to win that day,” said Chapple. “Being a part of that moment with my team, my friends, my colleagues, my bosses made everything I went through well worth it.”

Chapple has been a part of NASCAR for almost 25 years, but back in 2019 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chapple was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a daily treatment program. And even though it was a tough fight, she proved a champion in her own right and is now a cancer survivor.

Chapple, a Birmingham native, attending Minor High School and a UAB graduate, takes us through her career and all that she endured to finally make it to the pinnacle of her profession as part of the winning team in the 2023 Great American Race.

Jennifer shared her story with WBRC reporter Sheldon Haygood!

