JCCO: Man shot, killed on Buffalo Street in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died after being shot in the 500 block of Buffalo Street on Monday night, March 20, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 42-year-old Kenneth Earl Harris Jr.

Officials say Harris Jr. sustained gunshot wounds during a reported assault. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities continue to investigate.

