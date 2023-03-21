Greater Birmingham Humane Society hosts inaugural Animal Heroes Camp during spring break

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is hosting its Animal Heroes Camps from March 27th through March 31st for students on spring break.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 will get to meet “working” pets such as a bomb-sniffing dog, K9, and a medical service dog among others. They will learn what exactly the pets do and the training they have to go through.

“We want the kids to understand that if you see a dog that’s working and has a vest that says “do not pet” it’s not because the dog is aggressive or the owner is not being nice. It’s because they are working a job and it’s a very important job and they can’t be distracted,” said director of marketing, Stephanie Salvago.

Salvago said it is important that kids at that age understand not only what these animals do, but that how they treat them, reflects on how they treat people too.

“You’re experiencing a lot in life. A lot of new things are happening and if you are learning to treat animals well, that relates to every part of your life.”

The camp is a la carte style so your child can go for one day or every day. It is a half-day session and costs $30 per day.

Sign-ups can be found here.

More information about GBHS and what is going on at the shelter can be found here.

