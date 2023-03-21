LawCall
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know

By Jennifer Horton
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is proposing a one-time, $400 dollar tax rebate. Here’s what you need to know.

Who qualifies?

Those who filed taxes in 2021.

How will it work?

Lawmakers must approve the funds first.

When will the funds be available?

If approved, it would take the state 60-90 days to cut the checks.

Who isn’t qualified?

Those who don’t meet the income threshold to file taxes, and those who didn’t file in 2021.

Why now?

The governor is asking lawmakers to authorize the funds to help working families who are grappling with inflationary costs.

