FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Today is actually the first full day of spring, but it isn’t feeling like it this morning. We have another Freeze Warning in effect until 8 AM. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It’s definitely a warmer start to the day than yesterday. I think this will be the last freeze warning we’ll see for the remainder of the week (and hopefully for the season, but no promises!).

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are watching a weak disturbance to our west that is producing showers in parts of Arkansas and northwestern Mississippi. Most of the light rain will stay to our north and west today. We aren’t expecting any rain this afternoon, but we will likely continue to see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky going into the afternoon hours. The big story today is that we will finally see warmer temperatures! Southeast winds will likely develop at 10-15 mph helping us to warm-up. We are forecasting highs to climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. If you plan on being outside this evening, I would recommend grabbing a jacket as temperatures cool into the mid 50s by 7-8 PM.

Isolated Showers Possible Wednesday: We are forecasting temperatures to remain above freezing tomorrow with most of us cooling into the mid 40s. A weak disturbance is forecast to push through Tennessee and north Alabama tomorrow. It could produce isolated showers in parts of Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, Walker, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon hours. Most of our weather models keep the rain to our north. We are forecasting temperatures to climb above average tomorrow thanks to southerly winds continuing at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s. Rain chance tomorrow around 20-30% for areas north of I-20. If you live south of I-20, it’ll likely end up dry and mostly sunny. Areas to the north are forecast to stay partly to mostly cloudy.

80s Likely Thursday and Friday: The warming trend is forecast to continue for the end of the week. Thursday morning will likely start out dry with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky Thursday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Clouds will likely increase Friday ahead of a cold front. Friday morning will likely end up very warm with temperatures in the lower 60s. We could see highs climb into the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon. Be prepared for high pollen levels for the end of the week thanks to the warm conditions.

Severe Storms Possible Friday Night: The next big thing is the chance to see strong and severe storms Friday night. A strong cold front is forecast to move through Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. It will likely bring with it a line of storms capable of producing heavy rainfall, strong winds, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the threat for parts of Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and west Alabama. I would recommend having multiple ways to receive critical weather information Friday night. We will have a better handle on the timing and intensity of this system over the next 48 hours. Once we get the latest information, we will let you know what to expect. The good news with this system is that it will produce 1-2 inches of rainfall that will help to knock some of the pollen out of the air. Most of the rain should be out of Central Alabama by 8 AM Saturday.

Weekend Forecast: Once the cold front moves through Central Alabama Saturday morning, we will likely end up dry with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday is looking like our best day to spend some time outdoors. We will likely see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity levels will likely lower, but it will be a breezy day. Sunday is looking wet, especially towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Long-range models are showing a warm front lifting northwards giving us a chance for storms. Rain will likely move in from the south and impact areas south of I-20 Sunday. The rain will likely spread northwards giving us a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. The unsettled pattern will likely continue into early next week before drier air moves in next Wednesday.

