BPD and BJCC officials say no reports of crime from the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The NCAA Tournament has officially wrapped up in the Magic City. While Alabama is celebrating big wins on the floor, Birmingham Police had their own success this weekend.

With nearly 17,000 people at or around Legacy Arena this weekend, Birmingham Police pulled officers from other assignments to increase security for the tournament. Officials with BPD said their security efforts were successful, with no tournament related calls.

BPD officials said they increased messaging about locking your valuables up this weekend. There were signs around the area and it seemed to have worked, BPD said they had no reports of car break ins called in around Legacy Arena.

Officers were inside and outside the arena, K9′s, and the tactical operations units were also at the games.

BJCC leaders say that security officers did not confiscate any weapons like firearms or knives at the games. City leaders said this just shows how safe and successful future large scale events can be in Birmingham.

“When we have that type of large scale event, you have multiple agencies working together, I think we are demonstrating that we can do it,” Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said. “I think that our law enforcement, as well as our first responders, from fire and rescue to paramedic groups, they are working together as a team.”

“We are proud of our officers and our community,” Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police said. “We still want to encourage everyone to lock your vehicles, hide your belongings, and most importantly just do whatever you can to be vigilant. Just know there are people out here trying to prey on you and your vehicle.”

Birmingham Police also partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to cover the event and officials with the sheriff’s department tell WBRC that they also had no tournament related incidents over the weekend.

