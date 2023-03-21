Birmingham named one of America’s Best Sports Business Cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Between the USFL, the World Games, UAB athletics, the Magic City Classic, the Birmingham Squadron, Barons, Legion FC, Bulls, the Birmingham Bowl and now March Madness, the Magic City is producing some incredible moments and atmospheres in the world of sports.

With so much going on, Birmingham earned a spot as one of Sports Business Journal’s “Best Sports Business Cities” at No. 42 on the list.

The rankings took seven months to come up with, according to SBJ, by analyzing data across 377 markets that are home to least one professional or Division 1 college athletic program or permanent event.

Birmingham checks all the boxes.

The Magic City is home to UAB athletics who will soon join the American Athletic Conference. The Magic City Classic sits as one of the nation’s highest attended FCS games each year between Alabama A&M and Alabama State, played annually at historic Legion Field.

“The Birmingham region boasts some of the finest youth, collegiate, amateur and professional sports events and teams in the country, with an impressive resume that includes the recent NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the USFL, National Senior Games, Bassmaster Classic, The World Games 2022, 2024 Transplant Games of America, 2025 World Police and Fire Games, SEC Baseball Tournament, NCAA D3 Indoor Track and Field Championships, and the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix,” said John Oros, president & CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Additionally, three professional teams call downtown Birmingham home with Protective Stadium hosting the Stallions, Regions Field hosting the Barons and Legacy Arena serves as the home court for the Squadron.

“To be a great sports destination, you need to have first class sports facilities and the Birmingham and Hoover, Alabama area has them in abundance,” Oros said.

Birmingham has invested greatly in its sports facilities over the past decade, bringing state-of-the-art amenities for athletes and fans alike.

Regions Field opened in 2013, bringing the Barons from Hoover into the heart of downtown Birmingham. Protective Stadium, meanwhile, opened in 2021 as the new home of the Blazers and Stallions. In 2022, Legion FC moved from Legion Field into Protective Stadium.

The BJCC completed a $125 million renovation to Legacy Arena in 2021, completing Birmingham’s trifecta of modern sports venues ready to host any kind of event.

With so much going on at any given time, there’s surely something for everyone in one of America’s best sports business cities.

