Alabaster 10th annual Clean Sweep looking for volunteers

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring is here and neighbors in Alabaster are getting ready to not just clean up at home but clean up around their city.

The 10th annual citywide Clean Sweep volunteer event kicks off April 1.

City leaders saying tonight this event is meant to clean up and clean out making Alabaster a beautiful and clean city.

The event is organized each year by city councilmember Stacy Rakestraw who said she came up with the idea before she was elected when she noticed littering in parts of the city.

“And so, they will walk one mile, one way with police protection from behind and then they will cross after a mile and pick up the other side of the roadway,” Rakestraw said.

Materials will be provided for each volunteer.

The deadline to register for a time slot and cleanup area is Friday, March 24.

“We send them a thank you letter, and we also put in there the number of hours they receive for community service, so they have a record of it,” Rakestraw said.

The city will also be hosting a shred-it and e-cycle event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15. Anly Alabaster neighbors can drop off up to five bags of household items.

“Not just computers and hard drives or computer screens,” Rakestraw said. “They will also take cabinets that they can take apart the metal parts and any type of shelving that’s metal.”

This year the beautification board will also place recycle boxes in the schools for one week to encourage and educate students on the importance of recycling.

For more information head over to the Alabaster city website, or email councilmember Rakestraw for questions at rakestraw@cityoflabaster.com.

