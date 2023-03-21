LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Two people died after a crash Thursday that involved a motorcycle on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area of West Virginia. (WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 19-year-old and a juvenile were killed last week after being ejected from a motorcycle that hit a log truck in West Virginia, according to state police.

According to West Virginia State Police, Devon Brantley was caught driving the motorcycle about 120 mph along U.S. Route 19 on Thursday just before 3 p.m. local time.

A sergeant activated his patrol lights and siren and tried to get Brantley to pull over.

Troopers pursued it as it drove from U.S. Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto U.S. 19, where it slammed into a log truck.

Brantley and his female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brantley’s dad, Shane Brantley, said his son was going to GoMart to get gas before the crash. He said the last conversation he had with his son plays repeatedly in his mind.

“He always says, ‘love ya’ and this time it was like, ‘I love you, Dad.’ It was like a bye,” Shane Brantley said.

Authorities did not release the name or age of the juvenile involved in the crash.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest
Timothy Gooden.
BFRS employee arrested following road rage shooting
First Alert Weather 4p 3-20-23
FIRST ALERT: One more freezing morning before the spring warm-up begins
Julian Nacarie Speer, 18.
Man arrested for capital murder after teen shot, killed in Sylacauga

Latest News

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japanese leader arrives in Kyiv as China’s Xi visits Russia
Birmingham Police Car
Police investigating homicide after man dies of gunshot wound
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
JCCO: Man shot, killed on Buffalo Street in B’ham
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash