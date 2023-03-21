1 person taken to hospital in Birmingham apartment fire
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is hospitalized after a single-story apartment fire March 21.
The fire happened just before 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of 17th Street North, according to Captain Orlando Reynolds.
The fire was brought under control around 6 a.m.
