1 person taken to hospital in Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is hospitalized after a single-story apartment fire March 21.

The fire happened just before 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of 17th Street North, according to Captain Orlando Reynolds.

Early this morning, Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service crews responded to an apartment fire at the 3200 block of 17th Ave North.



The call was initially reported as an apartment fire and was upgraded to a possible person trapped.



One resident was taken to the hospital.



The fire was brought under control around 6 a.m.

