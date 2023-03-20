Two dead following Sunday morning shooting in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Talladega.

Montrelle Dontae Johnson, 22, and Djuante Nyjuwan Dickerson, 23, both of Talladega, were pronounced dead Sunday after a 3 a.m. shooting in the Talladega Downs apartment complex.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.