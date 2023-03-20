Tuscaloosa Co. couple teaching CPR to spread awareness, help save lives

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County woman says because of national news about cardiac arrest and life-saving CPR, she is now teaching more people what to do in a serious health situation. We all saw those crucial minutes after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field: his inspirational story helping propel more people to learn CPR.

According to the CDC, 70 to 90 percent of people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside the hospital die before they even reach the medical center. A Tuscaloosa couple wants to help change that.

“First, you’re going to use the ball of your hand,” Heather Miller said as she demonstrated the proper hand placement on a CPR dummy.

Miller is in the business in saving lives. A former EMT, Miller and her husband started a CPR and first aid business, one that’s come in handy after two cases of cardiac arrests that caught the nation’s attention; one involving a Buffalo Bills football player last season, and one a 17-year old cheerleader in North Carolina. Thankfully, both were saved.

“We noticed we started getting more hits on our website as well, so we may not have had more people sign up for classes but people are interested in becoming CPR certified,” said Miller.

Teaching CPR has become a full time job for the Millers. According to Heather Miller, 73% of cardiac arrests happen at home.

“CPR is important because cardiac arrest does not discriminate and it is not going to wait until it’s around medical professionals. We need to be ready for our children and our family, if you’re a restaurant owner,” said Miller.

Another study by the National Institutes of Health suggests cardiac arrests are more common in men but the risk increases for both men and women as they get older.

Pounding away on a mannequin, Miller says this is something anyone can learn, being prepared should the unthinkable happen.

Miller says their clientele includes a state agency, businesses and men and women wanting to learn on their own. If you’re interested in learning CPR from Miller, you can find her at the Warrior CPR and First Aid website, or heather@warriorcpr.com.

The Millers can also be reached at 205-344-2706.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.