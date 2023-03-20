Ron’s Surf & Turf
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Chef Ron’s Famous Surf & Turf
- 1 12-to-16 ounce ribeye
- 1 medium lobster tail
Directions
- Marinate the ribeye in 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil, 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper.
- Marinate the lobster tail in 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil, 1 tablespoon of lemon and 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper.
- Marinate for 2 to 4 hours.
- Grill on a gas or charcoal grill. Top with lemon butter sauce.
Lemon Butter Sauce
- 1/4 cup of lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoon of margarine or butter
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.