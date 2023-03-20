LawCall
Ron’s Surf & Turf

(WABI)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
Chef Ron’s Famous Surf & Turf

  • 1 12-to-16 ounce ribeye
  • 1 medium lobster tail

Directions

  1. Marinate the ribeye in 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil, 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper.
  2. Marinate the lobster tail in 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil, 1 tablespoon of lemon and 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper.
  3. Marinate for 2 to 4 hours.
  4. Grill on a gas or charcoal grill. Top with lemon butter sauce.

Lemon Butter Sauce

  • 1/4 cup of lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon of sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon of margarine or butter

