Ron’s Surf & Turf

Chef Ron’s Famous Surf & Turf

1 12-to-16 ounce ribeye

1 medium lobster tail

Directions

Marinate the ribeye in 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil, 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Marinate the lobster tail in 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil, 1 tablespoon of lemon and 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Marinate for 2 to 4 hours. Grill on a gas or charcoal grill. Top with lemon butter sauce.

Lemon Butter Sauce

1/4 cup of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 1/2 tablespoon of margarine or butter

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.