Police investigating homicide after man dies of gunshot wound

Birmingham Police Car(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 74th Street North in Birmingham at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday on the report of a person down in the roadway.

Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the unidentified man was pronounced dead in the 300 block of 74th Street North in Birmingham at 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say information is limited and no one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

