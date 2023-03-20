Not getting a good night’s sleep can result in health issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March is Sleep Medicine Awareness Month, serving as a reminder that a good night’s sleep goes a long way.

Dr. Jay Heidecker is a Pulmonologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s. He said when our head hits the pillow, our bodies are hard at work. That’s when our memories are consolidated and hormones are produced, among other things.

“Normally when we sleep well, our heart rate and blood pressure drop. When we have interruptions in sleep, mainly sleep apnea, those changes don’t happen that should,” said Heidecker.

The average person should get at least seven hours of sleep a night. Right now in the U.S., the average is six. A lack of sleep can add stress to your body, which results in health risks.

If you have trouble sleeping, you may benefit from a sleep study. Doctors monitor your sleep to learn what could be causing interruptions.

“Consequences of undiagnosed sleep disorder can be quite serious. Whether it’s high blood, a stroke, a heart attack, or even someone - their memory just seems to be getting more and more forgetful.”

However, there are things everyone can do to improve their quality of sleep, such as reducing their screen time before bed, or getting a workout in during the day.

