DAK’s tips and tricks for cooking without salt

Add flavor, not salt

Make it spicy: add DAK's Cajun or Kaboom, fresh hot pepper

Make it sour: lemon or lime juice; vinegars

Make it sweet: Fresh fruit, preserves, honey, molasses

Make it peppery: Keep Dak's pepper pizzaz on the table

Add citrus - lemon, lime, orange zest

Add some tomato

Top with fresh herbs, especially cilantro or basil

Use fresh salsa

Make it yourself (It’s not hard, we promise!)

Skip the store bought sauces, marinades

Mix spices with oil and lemon/lime juice or vinegar for marinade

Mix spices with plain yogurt for marinade or dipping sauce

James, preserves, honey, maple syrup can be used for glazing

Don’t follow directions

If recipe calls for salt, skip that step and add the Dak's Call in substitute

DAK’s Green Zest Marinade

Ingredients

1/2 cup of olive oil

1 tablespoon of green zest

2 lemons juiced

1 lemon zested

Directions

Whick in a bowl Add to what you want to marinate MARINATE!!

Note: Shrimp don’t take as long to marinate, maybe 30 minutes. Chicken and pork can marinate for several hours or overnight. Super Greek can be used instead of Green Zest.

DAK’s Green Zest Corn Salsa

Ingredients

2 cups fresh corn, cooked and cut off the cob

1 jalepeno, seeded and diced (optional)

1 cup peeled and diced cucumber, large seeds

1 cup cheery or grape comatoes, halved

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon of DAK's Green Zest

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. For best taste, regrigerate for 20 minutes to allow flavors to marinate.

DAK’S Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of plain yogurt

1/2 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 squeezed lemon and 1 tablespoon of Green Zest or Super Greek OR 1/2 squeezed lime and 2 teaspoons Original Red, drizzle of honey

