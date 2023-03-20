LawCall
Karen Clark - Tips and Tricks for cooking without salt

Using Green Zest Blend
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAK’s tips and tricks for cooking without salt

Add flavor, not salt

  • Make it spicy: add DAK's Cajun or Kaboom, fresh hot pepper
  • Make it sour: lemon or lime juice; vinegars
  • Make it sweet: Fresh fruit, preserves, honey, molasses
  • Make it peppery: Keep Dak's pepper pizzaz on the table
  • Add citrus - lemon, lime, orange zest
  • Add some tomato
  • Top with fresh herbs, especially cilantro or basil
  • Use fresh salsa

Make it yourself (It’s not hard, we promise!)

  • Skip the store bought sauces, marinades
  • Mix spices with oil and lemon/lime juice or vinegar for marinade
  • Mix spices with plain yogurt for marinade or dipping sauce
  • James, preserves, honey, maple syrup can be used for glazing

Don’t follow directions

  • If recipe calls for salt, skip that step and add the Dak's Call in substitute

DAK’s Green Zest Marinade

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup of olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon of green zest
  • 2 lemons juiced
  • 1 lemon zested

Directions

  1. Whick in a bowl
  2. Add to what you want to marinate
  3. MARINATE!!

Note: Shrimp don’t take as long to marinate, maybe 30 minutes. Chicken and pork can marinate for several hours or overnight. Super Greek can be used instead of Green Zest.

DAK’s Green Zest Corn Salsa

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh corn, cooked and cut off the cob
  • 1 jalepeno, seeded and diced (optional)
  • 1 cup peeled and diced cucumber, large seeds
  • 1 cup cheery or grape comatoes, halved
  • 1/3 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon of DAK's Green Zest

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
  2. For best taste, regrigerate for 20 minutes to allow flavors to marinate.

DAK’S Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons of plain yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 squeezed lemon and 1 tablespoon of Green Zest or Super Greek OR 1/2 squeezed lime and 2 teaspoons Original Red, drizzle of honey

