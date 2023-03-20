FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds this afternoon; Freeze Warning extended into Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! The big story is the freezing cold temperatures on this first day of Spring! The Vernal Equinox officially occurs this afternoon at 4:24 PM.

Most of us are in the 20s with upper teens and lower 20s in parts of Marion, Winston, Blount, St. Clair, Etowah, Cherokee, and Cullman counties. You’ll definitely want to make sure you wear layers and grab the heavy coat if you step outside this morning. The good news is that the wind remains light, so the windchill is not a factor.

First day of Spring forecast (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. We should enjoy plenty of sunshine during the morning and early afternoon hours, but cloud cover will likely develop and increase across Central Alabama by the late afternoon and evening hours. We stayed in the 40s yesterday, but we should see temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, it will be chilly and dry with temperatures cooling into the 40s by 7 PM. We are looking at another night of cold temperatures before we finally see a nice warm-up.

Freeze Warning Tonight: The National Weather Service has upgraded the Freeze Watch into a Freeze Warning for most of Central Alabama tonight. It begins Tuesday morning at 1 AM and expires at 8 AM. Temperatures won’t be as cold as this morning, but we are still expecting temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Areas south of I-20 could see temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Once we get through tomorrow morning, I don’t expect any freezing temperatures for the remainder of the week. Tomorrow afternoon will trend even warmer as winds shift from the north to the southeast. We are forecasting highs to climb into the low to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday morning low temperatures (WBRC)

Warming Up This Week: The big story this week is that temperatures will finally warm-up and climb above average. Our average high/low for March 20th is 68°F/46°F. We’ll likely see temperatures cool into the 40s Wednesday morning with highs climbing into the lower 70s. A stray shower will be possible in North Alabama Wednesday, but we’ll likely remain dry. We could see high temperatures climb into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday as southerly winds continue to bring warm air into the Southeast.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance for rain and storms will likely occur Friday evening into Friday night as a strong cold front moves into the Southeast. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a threat for severe storms for west Alabama and into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The main threats will be damaging winds and maybe an isolated tornado. We can’t get too specific on the specific details since it is still days away, but we will have a better idea on the timing and intensity of this system by Wednesday and Thursday. I would plan for a mostly dry start to Friday with temperatures starting out in the lower 60s and highs in the lower 80s. Friday night into Saturday morning will likely end up wet and stormy across Central Alabama. Rain will move out early Saturday morning leaving us dry Saturday afternoon. Highs Saturday will end up a little cooler in the lower 70s. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches Friday evening through Saturday morning according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information. Have a safe Monday-

