Family files amended lawsuit in Walker County inmate death

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Anthony ‘Tony’ Mitchell has filed an amendment in the federal lawsuit after Mitchell died at Walker Baptist Hospital while in police custody in January.

According to court documents filed Monday, Mitchell was housed in cell BK5 or the ‘drunk tank’ detox room, and referred to the place he was kept as a “bare unlit concrete isolation cell”. This type of cell is not intended for long-term housing of inmates, but rather intended to hold detainees temporarily.

The lawsuit also states the room Mitchell was in was lacking a toilet and sufficient means to ensure proper personal hygiene.

Another new portion of the complaint says corrections officers denied Mitchell water for over 70 hours and his meals did not include a beverage. The lawsuit says Mitchell can be seen holding a cup to the window of his cell as if asking for water. Mitchell had his last cup of water at around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 23 prior to his death Jan. 26, according to the lawsuit.

During Mitchell’s 14-day stay, court documents say he was denied medical treatment and no medications were administered until the morning of his death. Records state that Mitchell was to receive a Haldol injection, but it was not given to him.

WBRC reached out to Walker County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, TJ Armstrong, for comment and we were referred to their attorneys.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added as they become available.

