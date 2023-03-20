Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose call with EMS this afternoon at a home just off Highway 222 in Good Hope.

According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, the suspect left the scene before being pulled over by a Cullman Co. deputy and arrested.

On the way to jail, the deputy started feeling bad. He thought he may have been exposed to something on the scene, so he pulled over and called for help.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked over and was then released.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.