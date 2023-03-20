LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest

Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose call with EMS this afternoon at a home just off Highway 222 in Good Hope.

According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, the suspect left the scene before being pulled over by a Cullman Co. deputy and arrested.

On the way to jail, the deputy started feeling bad. He thought he may have been exposed to something on the scene, so he pulled over and called for help.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked over and was then released.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Low income families are eligible for heating and cooling assistance
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Latest News

Rachel Holmes is collecting items and donations for Ukraine to take overseas.
Jefferson County woman taking Ukraine supplies, donations overseas
First Alert Weather Afternoon Update 3/19/23
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing temperatures on the first day of spring
Alabama lawmakers return to the state house this week to resume the regular legislative...
Bill planned for committee will prohibit discrimination for Alabamians with disabilities
The crash occurred on Gurley Piuke just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman