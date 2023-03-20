LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Businesses face staffing shortages as students leave town for spring break

Seeking to hire workers
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While students all around enjoy spring break, it isn’t time off for everyone. It’s a busy time for some businesses, but it can be a struggle if they don’t have enough employees.

It’s a time when students enjoy a break from classes, but it’s impacting some businesses who depend on them as workers.

TuscNY Pizza and Pasta owner Dan Robinson began offering indoor dining less than a year ago. And, while they’re open five nights a week, TuscNY doesn’t open until 4 p.m. because Robinson doesn’t have as many workers as he’d like to have.

On a typical busy night, eight to ten people total - almost all University of Alabama students - are working in the kitchen and serving customers.

If they leave town for Spring Break, it becomes even more difficult to staff the restaurant.

“I think in the last three or four months, I think another 10 or 12 restaurants or venues have opened here in Tuscaloosa,” Robinson said. “And we’re all fighting to get staff.”

Robinson said some restaurants are closed on Mondays and/or Tuesdays because of the lack of workers.

Many of the students are only working part-time, but Robinson said he’d like to hire more locals needing a fulltime job. But, he says, they’ve become harder to come by.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Low income families are eligible for heating and cooling assistance
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds this afternoon; Freeze Warning extended into Tuesday morning
Source: WBRC video
"Shamrocks and Shenanigans": Benefit for Fultondale recovery
Source: WBRC video
Seeking to hire workers
Source: WBRC Video
Alabama lawmakers vote on bills that eliminate discrimination against those with disabilities